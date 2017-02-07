  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NASA images show Saturn rings up close

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured these images of Saturn's rings in high detail. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

NASA released new images of Saturn's rings showing "unprecedented detail."

The images were captured by the Cassini spacecraft while it made ring-grazing orbits around the planet. The orbits began on Nov. 30, 2016, and will finish in April. NASA plans on making 20 ring-grazing orbits during the Cassini's mission.

NASA said in a press release, "The views are some of the closest-ever images of the outer parts of the main rings, giving scientists an eagerly awaited opportunity to observe features with names like 'straw' and 'propellers.'"
