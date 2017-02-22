Northerly winds to bring clear skies, cooler temperatures to Southland on Thursday

Clear skies and cooler temperatures are expected throughout Southern California on Thursday as a high-pressure system brings strong northerly winds to the region.Residents of Los Angeles and Orange counties can look forward to sunny conditions as the high temperature reaches 62 degrees. The low will be 45.In the valleys and the Inland Empire, skies will be clear as gusts of up to 35 mph blow through the canyons. The high temperature will be 61 before dropping to a chilly 41 degrees.Sunshine is on tap for the beaches, where waves will be 4 to 8 feet high. The high temperature will climb to 60 degrees before plummeting to a low of 46.Frigid conditions are forecasted for the mountain areas. Winds of up to 45 mph are expected in the passes, and the high will be a mere 24. The low temperature will be 12 degrees.Look for cool breezes in the deserts as the high temperature reaches 52. The low will drop to 33 degrees.