OC surfers hoping for monster waves from Pacific hurricane

Surfers hit the waves at the Wedge in Newport Beach on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, hoping for big swells from Hurricane Eugene. (KABC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County surfers were gathering Tuesday at the world-famous Wedge in Newport Beach, hoping for monster waves generated by a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean.

Tuesday morning, they didn't see the 8-10 foot waves they were expecting, but some surf watchers say there's still a chance by late afternoon or evening.

Hurricane Eugene, now a tropical storm, was expected to push a new south swell into the area this week. The storm had been graded a Category 3 hurricane when it was about 550 miles west-southwest of Baja before it weakened into a storm, according to AccuWeather.

Surfers crowded the water at the Wedge, but as of Tuesday morning they were still waiting.

That didn't stop them from enjoying themselves on a beautiful day anyway, as they continued to hope the swell would build up later in the day.

"We had a good time," said surfer Matt Carvalho of Aliso Viejo. "It's a little smaller than we thought, but good enough to have some fun."
