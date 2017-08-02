Residents all over Southern California braced for more chaotic weather Wednesday as monsoonal moisture continued to bring storms into the region.The moisture may produce intense downpours, flash flooding and more strong winds that could cause trees to come crashing down and create more damage.People were cleaning up during the day after hot and humid temperatures brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Inland Empire Tuesday.A massive tree came crashing down on one person's home in San Bernardino. Timothy Anaya said it appeared calm and then his house shook as the tree crashed into the home.The hole in the roof didn't just let light in, it let in the heavy rain that was coming down. The family won't just have to fix the roof, they're also dealing with the water damage."There's a lot that needs to be done. It messed up the roof pretty bad so I think the whole roof might need to be repaired...then there's water damage all over the carpet and everything like that so I've got a guy in there who's going to take care of the drying and everything," he said.Luckily, no one was hurt although there were children in the room where the tree crashed into.Big dark clouds hovered over Murrieta Wednesday afternoon. A video shot by a resident in Temecula showed wet roads, cars and muddy areas near Temecula as well.On Tuesday, severe storms hit Perris and Lake Elsinore, along with 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service. There were also downed trees and flooded streets.In Orange County, lightning strikes and thunderstorms led to an emergency closure and evacuation of Huntington Beach's city beach, which included the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing event. The beach was reopened before 6 p.m. so that the event could continue.