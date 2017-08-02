WEATHER

Riverside County residents see some flooding, rains as Southland storms move through region

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents all over Southern California braced for more chaotic weather Wednesday as monsoonal moisture continued to bring storms into the region. (KABC)

By and Rob McMillan
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents all over Southern California braced for more chaotic weather Wednesday as monsoonal moisture continued to bring storms into the region.

The moisture may produce intense downpours, flash flooding and more strong winds that could cause trees to come crashing down and create more damage.

People were cleaning up during the day after hot and humid temperatures brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Inland Empire Tuesday.

RELATED: Latest weather maps, temperatures and forecasts from ABC7

A massive tree came crashing down on one person's home in San Bernardino. Timothy Anaya said it appeared calm and then his house shook as the tree crashed into the home.

The hole in the roof didn't just let light in, it let in the heavy rain that was coming down. The family won't just have to fix the roof, they're also dealing with the water damage.

"There's a lot that needs to be done. It messed up the roof pretty bad so I think the whole roof might need to be repaired...then there's water damage all over the carpet and everything like that so I've got a guy in there who's going to take care of the drying and everything," he said.

Luckily, no one was hurt although there were children in the room where the tree crashed into.

Big dark clouds hovered over Murrieta Wednesday afternoon. A video shot by a resident in Temecula showed wet roads, cars and muddy areas near Temecula as well.

On Tuesday, severe storms hit Perris and Lake Elsinore, along with 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service. There were also downed trees and flooded streets.

In Orange County, lightning strikes and thunderstorms led to an emergency closure and evacuation of Huntington Beach's city beach, which included the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing event. The beach was reopened before 6 p.m. so that the event could continue.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwindwind damagerainstormhaillightningsurfingbeachesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
WEATHER
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Man and dog escape from flash flood
More Weather
Top Stories
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Marine killed in Hesperia motorcycle crash
Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller
Show More
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
More Video