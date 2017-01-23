  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Portion of major Orange County road in Brea closed for days due to mudslide
EMBED </>More News Videos

A mudslide in Brea has shut down part of a major road, and it is not expected to open until midday Tuesday. (KABC)

By
BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
A mudslide in Brea has shut down part of a major road, and it is not expected to open until midday Tuesday.

Caltrans Monday night was working around the clock to clear mud and debris off Carbon Canyon Road. Heavy rains caused parts of the hill to collapse near Santa Fe Road, creating a big mess.

The major thoroughfare between Brea and Chino shut down since 3 p.m. Sunday and it's not expected to reopen until noon Tuesday.

Only residents who live in the canyon were allowed in an out with an escort, and others were forced to go around.

The aftermath of the rain caused other problems, including stranding two people in their truck in the Trabuco Creek bed. Orange County sheriff's deputies hoisted the pair out using its helicopter.

Back at Carbon Canyon Road, spot showers made the clean-up even more difficult.

"Multiple slides. You'll clear a slide and in four to five minutes later you get a secondary slide come through," said Manuel Sandoval of Caltrans.

This is just part of the work. Once things dry up, Caltrans will come back and start removing excess dirt from the hillside to make sure they're ready for the next storm.

With resources stretched because of the series of storms, Caltrans was asking this of the community: "Be patient with us, we're working nonstop up here," added Sandoval.
Related Topics:
weathermudslideroad closuresevere weatherstorm damageBreaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Storm damages homes, roadways across SoCal
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
More Weather
Top Stories
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Santa Clarita family home lost in mounds of mud after storm
Trump wrongly blames fraud for loss of popular vote
Floodwaters get dangerously close to Seal Beach homes
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
Organizers of Pasadena Women's Rally push for solidarity
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
Show More
Judge overturns man's murder conviction in 2000 killing of Palmdale teen
'Quantico' stars dish on new mysteries, drama
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
Man gets 'Trump' tattoo on neck
Sandbox fitness studio helps ease joint pain during workouts
More News
Top Video
Storm damages homes, roadways across SoCal
Floodwaters get dangerously close to Seal Beach homes
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
More Video