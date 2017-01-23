A mudslide in Brea has shut down part of a major road, and it is not expected to open until midday Tuesday.Caltrans Monday night was working around the clock to clear mud and debris off Carbon Canyon Road. Heavy rains caused parts of the hill to collapse near Santa Fe Road, creating a big mess.The major thoroughfare between Brea and Chino shut down since 3 p.m. Sunday and it's not expected to reopen until noon Tuesday.Only residents who live in the canyon were allowed in an out with an escort, and others were forced to go around.The aftermath of the rain caused other problems, including stranding two people in their truck in the Trabuco Creek bed. Orange County sheriff's deputies hoisted the pair out using its helicopter.Back at Carbon Canyon Road, spot showers made the clean-up even more difficult."Multiple slides. You'll clear a slide and in four to five minutes later you get a secondary slide come through," said Manuel Sandoval of Caltrans.This is just part of the work. Once things dry up, Caltrans will come back and start removing excess dirt from the hillside to make sure they're ready for the next storm.With resources stretched because of the series of storms, Caltrans was asking this of the community: "Be patient with us, we're working nonstop up here," added Sandoval.