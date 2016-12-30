Rain is expected across the Southland on New Year's Eve, but it was full speed ahead in preparations for celebrations set to kick off in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena.Crews got things ready for the fourth annual Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration, with about 50,000 people expected to pack the area to ring in 2017.For the Grand Park celebration, umbrellas will not be allowed so people will need to wear ponchos or rain jackets. There will be food vendors, live music and a show in front of Los Angeles City Hall. The event is free for all ages.There is also the Live on Green at the Pasadena Convention Center. It's a mostly indoors event with Air Force exhibits celebrating its 70th anniversary. There's also chalk artists getting creative and exhibits for the Rose Parade.Preparations for the Pasadena Rose Parade continued despite bouts of rain falling Friday afternoon. Guard rails and seating areas were still set up. The parade starts at 8 a.m. Monday.