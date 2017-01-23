Rain creates spectacular waterfall at Dana Point Harbor

The latest downpours across Southern California created a spectacular waterfall in Dana Point.The epic rainfall across Southern California caused storm damage, flooding and triggered evacuations. But the deluge also created some spectacular sights, including a waterfall at Dana Point Harbor.The video of the waterfall was shared with us by viewer Kelsey Collins using #abc7eyewitness.The storm also created a staircase waterfall in Newport Beach, also shared with us by a viewer using #abc7eyewitness.Elsewhere in Orange County, the storm caused major issues for residents. Firefighters went door-to-door at a Fullerton apartment complex Sunday night, telling folks they needed to leave after a small mudslide hit the back of the building. The building was red-tagged."I've been here eight months. I didn't expect that, or I wouldn't have bought it. I wouldn't have purchased a property if I thought it was going to be a problem," said John Dehaseth, a resident at the complex.In Brea, Caltrans and Brea police shut down Carbon Canyon Road after mud, rocks and debris fell and blocked lanes. Only residents were able to get in and out with an escort.In Santa Ana, residents stocked up on sandbags even after the rain stopped, because they were worried about the next storm.The worst of it caused major flooding on residential streets with the water getting up to knee-high in some places.