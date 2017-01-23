WEATHER

Rain creates spectacular waterfall at Dana Point Harbor
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some residents in Orange County were forced to evacuate as the area was hit hard by severe flooding on Sunday. (ABC7 viewer Kelsey Collins)

By
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
The latest downpours across Southern California created a spectacular waterfall in Dana Point.

The epic rainfall across Southern California caused storm damage, flooding and triggered evacuations. But the deluge also created some spectacular sights, including a waterfall at Dana Point Harbor.

The video of the waterfall was shared with us by viewer Kelsey Collins using #abc7eyewitness.

MORE: 7-Day forecast for Southern California

The storm also created a staircase waterfall in Newport Beach, also shared with us by a viewer using #abc7eyewitness.

Elsewhere in Orange County, the storm caused major issues for residents. Firefighters went door-to-door at a Fullerton apartment complex Sunday night, telling folks they needed to leave after a small mudslide hit the back of the building. The building was red-tagged.

"I've been here eight months. I didn't expect that, or I wouldn't have bought it. I wouldn't have purchased a property if I thought it was going to be a problem," said John Dehaseth, a resident at the complex.

In Brea, Caltrans and Brea police shut down Carbon Canyon Road after mud, rocks and debris fell and blocked lanes. Only residents were able to get in and out with an escort.

MORE: Storm leads to freeway closures, wet mess throughout SoCal

In Santa Ana, residents stocked up on sandbags even after the rain stopped, because they were worried about the next storm.

The worst of it caused major flooding on residential streets with the water getting up to knee-high in some places.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingsevere weatherrainstormDana PointOrange CountyBreaSanta AnaSeal Beach
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue stranded motorists amid flooding
Southland remains under flash flood watch as storm lingers
Thousands without power in SoCal due to storm
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
More Weather
Top Stories
Southland remains under flash flood watch as storm lingers
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue stranded motorists amid flooding
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Long Beach police
Show More
Watch as this hot sword with a fiery edge slices things up
Boulders crash down in Malibu; PCH closes for up to 3 days
Thousands without power in SoCal due to storm
Evacuation orders in effect as big storm hits SoCal
United Airlines ground stop lifted following 'IT issue'
More News
Top Video
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
Evacuation orders in effect as big storm hits SoCal
More Video