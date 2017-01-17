WEATHER

Rain moves into Southern California weather forecast on Wednesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Three rounds of storm prepare to hit Southern California with the first arriving on Wednesday.

An area of high pressure moves out of Southern California as the first of three rounds of storms arrives in the Southland on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the lows 60s. Rain is expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.

Beaches will see western swells creating up to 2-4 foot breakers as highs reach the upper 50s. Rain is forecasted to arrive late Wednesday evening.

Mountain areas will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Chances of snow, rain and thunder move into the mountains beginning Thursday.

Deserts will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Expect showers to arrive in the forecast on Thursday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Southern Californians prep for 3 rounds of heavy rain storms
Mammoth Mountain goers enjoy 2nd snowiest January in history
Shop owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
How winter weather affects your health
More Weather
Top Stories
Massive protest in LA planned for Trump's inauguration day
Worker rescued in DTLA after 20-foot fall into cement tank
Southern Californians prep for 3 rounds of heavy rain storms
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
Husky stolen from Los Feliz family off the street
Companies refuse to help Chargers move from San Diego to LA
Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration
Show More
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hopes to make winning team
Sinus rinse helps with asthma symptoms, study shows
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
More News
Top Video
Southern Californians prep for 3 rounds of heavy rain storms
Riverside 5th-grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
Massive protest in LA planned for Trump's inauguration day
More Video