Rain moves through Southern California on Saturday

A cold front brings rain to Southern California early Saturday morning, but the clouds will later part to afternoon sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s for most of the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning. Skies will later clear to partly sunny skies as highs reach 69 degrees. Temperatures jump back into the 70s on Sunday and the pleasant temperatures will stick around to start the work week.The valleys and Inland Empire will also have a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning and could receive up to a quarter inch of rain. Highs will touch 69 degrees before jumping into the mid 70s on Sunday.Beach communities will see morning showers and western swells creating 3-6 foot breakers. High temps will be in the mid 60s and that should remain the same through next week.Mountain areas will experience a few showers and highs of 48 degrees. Temperatures will reach the 50s on Sunday and temps in the mid 50s are expected during the week.The high desert areas can expect a windy day with gust up to 50 mph. Highs will touch the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday before jumping into the 70s on Monday.