WEATHER

Rain moves through Southern California on Saturday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rain moves through Southern California early Saturday morning but skies will clear later in the day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A cold front brings rain to Southern California early Saturday morning, but the clouds will later part to afternoon sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s for most of the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning. Skies will later clear to partly sunny skies as highs reach 69 degrees. Temperatures jump back into the 70s on Sunday and the pleasant temperatures will stick around to start the work week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also have a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning and could receive up to a quarter inch of rain. Highs will touch 69 degrees before jumping into the mid 70s on Sunday.

Beach communities will see morning showers and western swells creating 3-6 foot breakers. High temps will be in the mid 60s and that should remain the same through next week.

Mountain areas will experience a few showers and highs of 48 degrees. Temperatures will reach the 50s on Sunday and temps in the mid 50s are expected during the week.

The high desert areas can expect a windy day with gust up to 50 mph. Highs will touch the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday before jumping into the 70s on Monday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Gov. Brown lifts drought state of emergency in most of California
Laurel Canyon Blvd reopened months after massive sinkhole formed
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect sought in rape of male Pasadena City College student
Irvine teen walks out of hospital after 60 foot tree fell on her
Firefighter recalls being shot in head during LA riots
Woman, high on crack, hides newborn under plant in yard
Large mountain lion caught after climbing tree in Azusa
FDA approves 1st at-home genetic testing kit, but experts wary of results
Tustin police outfit cruisers with GPS tag launchers for chases
Show More
Laguna Beach student contracts measles
Person shot inside car near South LA school
Suspect in Skid Row stabbing rampage shot by police
43rd Toyota Grand Prix roars into Long Beach
Carl, Rob Reiner honored with hand, footprints ceremony
More News
Top Video
Suspect sought in rape of male Pasadena City College student
Tustin police outfit cruisers with GPS tag launchers for chases
Firefighter recalls being shot in head during LA riots
Irvine teen walks out of hospital after 60 foot tree fell on her
More Video