Sand Canyon burn area residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
Residents in burn areas near the unincorporated community of Sand Canyon were under mandatory evacuations during the major rainstorm that struck Southern California on Sunday. (KABC)

SAND CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents in burn areas near the unincorporated community of Sand Canyon were under mandatory evacuations during the major rainstorm that struck Southern California on Sunday.

Muddy runoff raced down Iron Canyon Road and quickly filled the creek in the Sand Fire burn area.

Though mandatory evacuations were in place, many residents stayed behind and worked to prevent any potential problems near their homes.

MORE: Get latest weather forecast for Southern California

"The drains get clogged or the water builds up with rocks...We've got a small flood up the street. I'm going to go clear some drains and hope the water will go down," said David Mills, who was at the Sand Fire burn area.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department posted video of Val Verde roads being washed out by the fast-moving water.


Residents said Friday's round of rain caused a lot of trouble up in the burn area and were hoping they don't get a repeat.

"The rain came alongside our house in Sand Canyon and it moved all our sandbags. So, yesterday we were replacing sandbags. So you know it's coming down fast if sandbags are moving," one resident said.

More heavy rain was expected later in the night, and authorities were in the area patrolling for any potential problems.

People in the Sand Fire area can find shelter at Canyon High School in Santa Clarita at 19300 Nadal St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, and animals can be taken to the Castaic Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Rd.

City News Service contributed to this report.
