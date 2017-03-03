  • BREAKING NEWS Funeral underway for Whittier Officer Keith Boyer - WATCH LIVE
Here's what a solar eclipse looks like from space

The European Space Agency's Proba-2 satellite captured images of partial eclipses. (European Space Agency, ESA)

You've never seen a solar eclipse quite like this.

A series of partial eclipses was observed by the European Space Agency's Proba-2 satellite. The footage was captured in late February during an annual solar eclipse that took place over South America and Africa, according to the ESA.

"A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, totally or partially blocking the Sun from Earth's point of view," the ESA wrote on YouTube. "In an annular eclipse, the apparent diameter of the Moon appears smaller than the Sun's diameter, such that a ring of the solar disc remains visible."
weatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerspacesolar eclipse
