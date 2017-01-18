Series of rain storms to soak SoCal over several days

The first of three expected storms is moving in to Southern California Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing 1-2 inches of rain and snowfall in the mountains.Following on its heels is another, colder storm moving in Friday, followed by a heavier drenching Sunday and Monday that could bring several inches of rain and flooding in burn areas.But first on Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see about an inch of rain, with thunder in the morning and a high temperature of 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see heavier rainfall on Thursday, up to 2 inches with thunder in the morning and a high temperature of 59 degrees.Beaches will also see morning thunder and rain on Thursday, with 3-6 foot surf and a high temperature of 60 degrees.Mountains could see about 5-10 inches of snowfall at the 6,000-foot elevation, with thunder and a high temperature of only 34 degrees. More snow is expected on Friday, with a mix of rain and snow through the weekend.By the time the series of storms finishes, the mountains could see a total of two feet or more of snow at higher elevations.Anyone traveling to the mountains should make sure they have chains on their vehicles.Deserts will see rain and wind on Thursday with a high temperature of 52 degrees.