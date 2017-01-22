Big Bear Elementary School

Baldwin Lake Elementary School

Fallsvale Elementary School

North Shore Elementary School

Big Bear Middle School

Big Bear High School

Chautauqua High School

2-6 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet

6-12 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet

10-20 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet

20 or more inches for elevations above 7,000 feet

The Bear Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County announced all schools within its area would be closed Monday due to severe snow conditions.The following schools will be closed:The district said in a statement the decision to close the schools is made on a day-to-day basis based on weather conditions and reports. District officials could also close the schools for more days, depending on conditions.Weather reports predicted as much as 20 feet of snow could fall in the highest elevations.Here are the predicted amounts for certain areas:In addition to school closures for the areas, portions of State Route 158 were closed and drivers were urged to chain car tires because of the treacherous road conditions.