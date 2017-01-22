WEATHER

Bear Valley Unified School District cancels classes for all schools Monday due to snow

The Bear Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County announced all schools within its area would be closed Monday due to severe snow conditions.

The following schools will be closed:
  • Big Bear Elementary School
  • Baldwin Lake Elementary School
  • Fallsvale Elementary School
  • North Shore Elementary School
  • Big Bear Middle School
  • Big Bear High School
  • Chautauqua High School

The district said in a statement the decision to close the schools is made on a day-to-day basis based on weather conditions and reports. District officials could also close the schools for more days, depending on conditions.

Weather reports predicted as much as 20 feet of snow could fall in the highest elevations.

Here are the predicted amounts for certain areas:
  • 2-6 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet
  • 6-12 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet
  • 10-20 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet
  • 20 or more inches for elevations above 7,000 feet

In addition to school closures for the areas, portions of State Route 158 were closed and drivers were urged to chain car tires because of the treacherous road conditions.
