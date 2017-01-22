The following schools will be closed:
- Big Bear Elementary School
- Baldwin Lake Elementary School
- Fallsvale Elementary School
- North Shore Elementary School
- Big Bear Middle School
- Big Bear High School
- Chautauqua High School
The district said in a statement the decision to close the schools is made on a day-to-day basis based on weather conditions and reports. District officials could also close the schools for more days, depending on conditions.
Weather reports predicted as much as 20 feet of snow could fall in the highest elevations.
Here are the predicted amounts for certain areas:
- 2-6 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet
- 6-12 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet
- 10-20 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet
- 20 or more inches for elevations above 7,000 feet
In addition to school closures for the areas, portions of State Route 158 were closed and drivers were urged to chain car tires because of the treacherous road conditions.