Southern California continues to heat up on Valentine's Day, but the warm temperatures will be short lived as a big cool down looms on the horizon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog that will part to sunny skies and highs of 71 degrees on Tuesday. Temps will drop into the mid 50s overnight.Residents of the valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning fog that will part to sunny skies and a high temperature of 73. Low temps will drop into the mid 40s overnight.The beaches will see morning fog that will part to sunny skies and western swells creating 2-4 foot breakers. The high temperature will climb to 66 degrees and the low will hit 54 degrees.Mountain communities will have fair to partly cloudy skies as highs reach 49 degrees. Low temps will dip into the high 20s overnight.In the deserts, fair to partly skies are predicted as the high temperature will hit 68 degrees. The low temperature will drop into the high 30s overnight.Southern California will remain on the warmer side until Thursday evening as the possibility of rain moves into the region over the weekend, sending temperatures plummeting across the Southland.