WEATHER

SoCal weather forecast for Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

A heat wave is roasting SoCal on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sunday will feel like mid-summer in Southern California as a heat wave rolls in and parks itself over the region for several days.

Temperatures will hit the triple digits by Monday and for Tuesday's World Series, setting records for the date and triggering red-flag warnings.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot, dry conditions on Sunday, with a high of 96. The high will climb over 100 on Monday and Tuesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit 98 on Sunday, with hot canyon breezes up to 40 mph and climbing to 102 degrees on Monday.

Beaches will be warm as well, reaching 86 on Sunday and 92 Monday.

Mountains will see a high of 66, with 30 mph winds in the passes.

The high desert will reach 83 on Sunday, with 15-25 mph breezes.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
5 former presidents raise funds for hurricane relief
2 killed in La Puente shooting
Dodgers to face Houston Astros in World Series
Freddy Krueger actor scaring audiences again
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Fake bomb planted in front of Whittier Planned Parenthood
Jackie Robinson jersey could fetch millions
Expo Park welcoming new soccer stadium
Show More
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Vehicles, condo unit burn at building in Valley Village
Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations
Fire erupts at commercial buildings in Orange
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
More News
Top Video
Freddy Krueger actor scaring audiences again
Expo Park welcoming new soccer stadium
Fire erupts at commercial buildings in Orange
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
More Video