SoCal weather forecast for Thursday

Cooler temperatures won't last for long in Southern California -- a very hot weekend lies ahead.

LOS ANGELES (KABC)
A low-pressure system is headed our way from Gulf of Alaska, bringing cooler temperatures to Southern California for a few days leading into a very hot weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds on Thursday, with a high of 77.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 80 on Thursday, then temps will climb up to 95 on Sunday and break into the triple-digits on Monday and Tuesday.

Beaches will see patchy fog with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 72 Thursday.

Mountains will be sunny and mild, with a high of 66.

Deserts will be sunny and breezy with a high of 81.


