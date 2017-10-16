WEATHER

SoCal weather forecast for Tuesday

It's going to be another hot day across the Southland, with highs in the 80s, 90s and even triple digits before temps start to cool down for a shot time.

LOS ANGELES
It will be a hot Tuesday for most areas of Southern California, with highs in the 80s, 90s and even triple digits. A short cool down will come in the middle of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience hot conditions with temperatures hovering in the low 90s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s and mostly clear, sunny skies.

Beaches will also be warm with temperatures in the mid-80s. Swells from the south could create 3-5 foot surf.

Mountain communities will be warm with a high of 75. Overnight temps will hit a low of 33 degrees.

Deserts will be warm and sunny with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will start to cool down Wednesday through Friday and then climb again during the weekend.

