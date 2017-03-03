WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Saturday

Southland resident can expect cooler temperatures on Saturday due to a cold front moving in from Northern California.

A cold front is moving from Northern California toward the Southland, resulting in cooler temperatures Saturday and a smattering of rain on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange County residents can expect morning clouds on Saturday before the high temperature climbs to 66 degrees. The low will be 52.

Look for a significant drop in temperatures at the beaches amid partly cloudy skies. The high will be 61 degrees and the low will be 52.

In the mountain areas, sunny skies are forecasted along with winds of up to 30 mph in the passes. One or 2 inches of snow is set to fall above 6,500 feet. The high temperature will be 48 degrees before plummeting to a frigid 29.

Breezy conditions are on tap for the deserts. The high will be 66 degrees and the low will be 38.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
