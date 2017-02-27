WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Tuesday

Tuesday will be another cool day in Southern California, but a big warm up is just on the horizon.

Southern California remains on the cool side Tuesday, but a high pressure system will send temperatures soaring over the next few days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds on Tuesday as highs reach 63 degrees. The low will dip into the mid 40s overnight. High temperatures will nearly touch 80 degrees by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have morning clouds and high temperatures in the low 60s. Lows temps will drop into the low 40s overnight. Highs will reach into the low 80s by Thursday.

Along the coast, beachgoers can expect mostly sunny skies and western swells creating 2 to 4 feet high waves. The high temperature will be 61 degrees as the lows will dip into the mid 40s overnight. High temps will hit the mid 70s by Friday.

Mountain communities will experience partly cloudy skies as highs reach a chilly 36 degrees. Lows will fall into the low 20s overnight. High temperatures will reach into the low 50s by the weekend.

Communities in the deserts will have partly cloudy skies and high temps of 54 degrees. Lows will hit the mid 30s overnight. Highs will jump into the upper 60s by the weekend.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
