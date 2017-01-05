Southern California weather forecast Friday

Cloudy skies are in store for Southern California on Friday, with temperatures in the 60s for most areas.Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Los Angeles and Orange counties as clouds cover the sky for most of the day.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.Beach communities will see cloudy skies with cool temperatures in the low 60s. Southwest swells could create 2-4 foot breakers.The mountain areas will see fair and cool conditions with highs in the low to mid-40s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s.The high deserts will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Overnight temperatures will be cold with a high of 32 degrees.Another rain storm may pass through the Southland on Monday, which will also keep temperatures cool.