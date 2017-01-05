WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Friday
EMBED </>More News Videos

It'll be a cloudy Friday, with highs in the 60s for most of the Southland. Another storm is expected to hit the area next week.

Cloudy skies are in store for Southern California on Friday, with temperatures in the 60s for most areas.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Los Angeles and Orange counties as clouds cover the sky for most of the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Beach communities will see cloudy skies with cool temperatures in the low 60s. Southwest swells could create 2-4 foot breakers.

The mountain areas will see fair and cool conditions with highs in the low to mid-40s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

The high deserts will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Overnight temperatures will be cold with a high of 32 degrees.

Another rain storm may pass through the Southland on Monday, which will also keep temperatures cool.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Mammoth Mountain receives nearly 4 feet of snow
SoCal rain causes havoc during morning commute
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
CA's water content at half normal, drought possible
More Weather
Top Stories
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Suspected Palmdale Grinch arrested in Christmas Eve burglary
Police searching for man in killing of Oxnard woman
2 bodies pulled from helicopter wreckage off coast of San Pedro
Ontario mom hopes to see kids who were abducted 9 years ago
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds remembered in private service
Show More
Mammoth Mountain receives nearly 4 feet of snow
Damaged concrete slabs cause NB 710 closure in Commerce
Man tries to kidnap girl from family at KFC in Paramount
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Baby calf pursuit caught on video
More News
Top Video
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds remembered in private service
Ontario mom hopes to see kids who were abducted 9 years ago
More Video