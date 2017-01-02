WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Monday
Expect light drizzle and partly cloudy skies for most of the day in SoCal on Monday.

An area of low pressure to the northwest will keep a slight chance of rain in Southern California over the next few days as temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout most of the region.

On Monday, residents in many parts of the Southland will get some drizzle and cloud coverage throughout the day.

A wind advisory is in place for portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties until 7 p.m. on Monday. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in certain areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly cloudy skies, temps in the high 50s. Light rain in the morning hours will come down.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect temperatures in the mid 50s and chilly, slightly wet conditions.

The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, along with temps in the high 50s. Light showers are also expected.

The mountains will see windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph and rain as high temps hit the mid 30s.

The high desert will see mostly cloudy skies with wind gusts up to 45 mph as highs reach the upper 40s.

Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.

