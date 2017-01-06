WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Saturday
It's going to be a cloudy and possibly rainy Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s for most areas.

There will be chances for afternoon rain Saturday as another small system passes through Southern California, keeping temps in the mid-60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see up to a quarter-inch of rain in the afternoon hours, with highs in the mid-60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire could get up to half an inch of rain in the evening and temps will be in the low 60s.

Beach communities may experience evening showers and southwest swells with breakers between 2-4 feet.

The mountain areas will have evening showers and the possibility for snow in elevations above 7,000 feet. Highs will be in the mid-40s and overnight lows will hit the upper 20s.

The high deserts communities will see afternoon rain that could bring up to a quarter-inch of rain. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s and overnight lows could reach 36 degrees.

Another rain storm is expected to pass over the Southland on Monday.


