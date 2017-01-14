WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Sunday
It's going to be a cool Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies for most areas of Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will be warm with highs in the mid-60s.

Beaches will see partly-cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. Swells coming from the west could create 3-5 foot breakers.

Mountains areas will have sunny skies and cool temperatures in the low 40s.

Deserts will be cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

More rain is expected to reach the Southland again by Wednesday.

7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
