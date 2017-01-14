Southern California weather forecast Sunday

It will be a partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s for most of Southern California.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will be warm with highs in the mid-60s.Beaches will see partly-cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. Swells coming from the west could create 3-5 foot breakers.Mountains areas will have sunny skies and cool temperatures in the low 40s.Deserts will be cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.More rain is expected to reach the Southland again by Wednesday.