Southern California weather forecast Sunday

It will be a partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s for most of Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will be warm with highs in the mid-60s.
Beaches will see partly-cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. Swells coming from the west could create 3-5 foot breakers.
Mountains areas will have sunny skies and cool temperatures in the low 40s.
Deserts will be cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.
More rain is expected to reach the Southland again by Wednesday.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
weather