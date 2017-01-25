WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

SoCal will see clear skies and moderate temperatures over the next several days.

A high-pressure area over the West Coast is bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures to Southern California along with some strong Santa Ana winds in the canyons.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high temperature reaching 63 degrees. By Friday, winds through the canyons will reach 35 mph and the weekend should be sunny and in the low 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny on Thursday, with a high reaching 63 degrees during the day, dropping to 34 overnight.

The beaches will be sunny and cool, with 3-5 foot surf and a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The mountains will be cold and clear on Thursday, with a high temperature of just 32 degrees, plunging to 12 overnight, and a slight chance of snow on Friday.

The high desert will be sunny and cool, with a high temperature of just 51 degrees, falling to 29 overnight.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Snow storms leave dangerous, icy conditions on mountain roads
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Portion of major OC road in Brea closed for days due to mudslide
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
California paying for home seismic retrofits
Driver leads police on high-speed chase to East LA
Trump immigration orders spark opposition in SoCal
9-month-old mastiff attacked by 3 coyotes in Glendora
Teacher's aide faked cancer for time off
Show More
Missing Hollywood Hills woman found walking along fwy in Lancaster
California lawmakers to fight Trump on immigration
Mexican consulate general in LA says country won't pay for wall
Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
RSV cases in children increases in LA amid cold weather
More News
Top Video
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Trump immigration orders spark opposition in SoCal
California paying for home seismic retrofits
Mexican consulate general in LA says country won't pay for wall
More Video