Southern California weather forecast Thursday

A high-pressure area over the West Coast is bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures to Southern California along with some strong Santa Ana winds in the canyons.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high temperature reaching 63 degrees. By Friday, winds through the canyons will reach 35 mph and the weekend should be sunny and in the low 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny on Thursday, with a high reaching 63 degrees during the day, dropping to 34 overnight.The beaches will be sunny and cool, with 3-5 foot surf and a high temperature of 61 degrees.The mountains will be cold and clear on Thursday, with a high temperature of just 32 degrees, plunging to 12 overnight, and a slight chance of snow on Friday.The high desert will be sunny and cool, with a high temperature of just 51 degrees, falling to 29 overnight.