Southern California weather forecast Tuesday

It'll be cloudy, dry and on the cool side in Southern California on Tuesday, but a low-pressure system to the north will make its way south bringing the possibility of rain for the remainder of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect temperatures in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies.The beaches will see surf of 2-3 feet, along with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s.The mountains will see partly cloudy skies and high temps in the low 40s.The high desert will see cloudy skies as highs reach the low 50s.Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.