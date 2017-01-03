Southern California weather forecast Wednesday

Southern California will see the possibility of rain return Wednesday evening as cloud coverage and cooler temperatures dominate the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy skies with temps in the low 60s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the evening.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning.The beaches will see partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 60s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the evening.The mountains will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s and the possibility of evening showers.The high desert will see partly sunny skies as highs reach the mid 50s.Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.