WEATHER

Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave

EMBED </>More Videos

A red flag warning is in effect for most parts of the Southland as summer-like temperatures roast the region on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sunday will feel like mid-summer in Southern California as a heat wave rolls in and parks itself over the region for several days.

Temperatures will hit the triple digits by Monday and for Tuesday's World Series, setting records for the date and triggering red-flag warnings.

A red flag warning and an excessive heat warning are in effect for most of the Southland until Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot, dry conditions on Sunday, with a high of 96. The high will climb over 100 on Monday and Tuesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit 98 on Sunday, with hot canyon breezes up to 40 mph and climbing to 102 degrees on Monday.

Beaches will be warm as well, reaching 86 on Sunday and 92 Monday.

Mountains will see a high of 66, with 30 mph winds in the passes.

The high desert will reach 83 on Sunday, with 15-25 mph breezes.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
2 killed in La Puente shooting
5 former presidents raise funds for hurricane relief
Dodgers to face Houston Astros in World Series
Unlock Frappuccinos from the secret Starbucks menu
Freddy Krueger actor scaring audiences again
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Fake bomb planted in front of Whittier Planned Parenthood
Show More
Jackie Robinson jersey could fetch millions
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Vehicles, condo unit burn at building in Valley Village
Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations
Fire erupts at commercial buildings in Orange
More News
Top Video
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
2 killed in La Puente shooting
Vehicles, condo unit burn at building in Valley Village
Dodgers to face Houston Astros in World Series
More Video