Storm system soaks Southern California

Moderate rain is soaking commuters and Southlanders across the region on Monday, and the rainstrom is expected to last through Tuesday.

A storm system is moving across the Southland Monday and showers are expected throughout the region again Tuesday.

Commuters were facing wet conditions on roadways ahead of precipitation throughout the day and into Tuesday. The forecasted rainfall raised fears of heavy flooding and mudflows in Southern California's recent burn areas.

No flood advisories were in effect for the evening hours as showers were expected to calm.

In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, residents will see a 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain, with a high temperature of 60 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.

Meanwhile, the valleys and Inland Empire can expect between 3/4 of an inch and 1 inch of rain. The high temperature will reach 58 degrees before dropping to a low of 49 degrees.

Along the coast, waves of 2-to-4 feet will occur while rainfall totals measure a 1/2 inch to 3/4 of an inch. A temperature of 58 is on tap, with a low of 54 degrees.

Snow levels are set to drop to 7,000 feet in the mountains, where between 1 and 3 inches of powder is forecasted. At lower elevations, look for 1 to 2 inches of rain amid a high temperature of 42 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

A 50 percent chance of rain is expected in the desert areas, where the high will reach 56 degrees and then fall to a low of 46 degrees.

7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
