  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Storm brings light rain throughout Southern California
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Southland will see scattered rain showers caused by a small storm, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most parts of the area on Thursday. (KABC)

It'll be a cloudy and rainy Thursday, with highs in the 60s for most parts of the Southland.

The small storm could bring a quarter-inch of rain to Los Angeles and Orange counties, keeping temps in the low 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see nearly half an inch of rain from the small storm system. It will bring scattered showers throughout the day and keep temps in the low 60s.

Surfers in the beach communities will see a small swell from the west, which could create 1-3 foot breakers. There is a 60 percent chance for rain in the area, with temps in the upper 50s.

Mountain communities will be cool in the mid-40s. There will be scattered showers and the possibility of snow at elevations above 8,000 feet.

The high desert areas will be cloudy with the possibility of seeing a quarter-inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The rain won't stick around for long, as a high-pressure ridge moves in to bring warmer temps for some areas by next week.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
CA's water content at half normal, drought possible
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect killed after shooting 2 in Pomona, police say
"A Monster Calls' with Liam Neeson touches on serious issues
Authorities searching for missing helicopter off San Pedro
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Family member of hit-run victim in Hyde Park speaks out
4 in custody after police find apparent torture Facebook Live video
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Show More
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
Statin drugs ignored by people under age 40
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
Restricted blood flow therapy offers unique way to get in shape fast
UC to consider 1st tuition hike in 6 years
More News
Top Video
Family member of hit-run victim in Hyde Park speaks out
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
"A Monster Calls' with Liam Neeson touches on serious issues
Man charged w/ murders of 2 women after Westminster fire
More Video