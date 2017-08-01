Strong winds, hail hitting parts of Inland Empire

The Inland Empire is being with strong winds and humid, wet conditions on Tuesday.According to the National Weather Service, Riverside County is under a severe thunderstorm warning at least until 5 p.m. A flash flood warning was in effect for Inyo County until 7:15 p.m.Severe storms are hitting the Perris and Lake Elsinore areas, along with 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail, the weather service said.The wild weather is expected to cause damage to roofs, power lines and trees.Thunderstorms have triggered mud and rock slides in several areas of Riverside County. Heavy runoff has forced the intersection of Grand Avenue and Plumas Street in Lake Elsinore to be shut down. Another slide has been reported at Sharp Road and SpringStreet in Perris, and in the area of Rainbow Canyon Road and the 15 South in Temecula.Other cities impacted by the damaging rain include San Jacinto, Moreno Valley, Riverside, March Airforce Base, Woodcrest, Lake Mathews, Sun City and Temescal, the NWS said.Further west in San Bernardino County, humidity has been felt across several cities after morning rainfall and lightning hit some areas. In Upland, the high temperature was 99 degrees by 2:30 p.m., with threatening skies above the mountains and heavy moisture in the air.