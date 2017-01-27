WEATHER

Strong winds sweeping across several parts of the Southland

By , Leticia Juarez and Leo Stallworth
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Wild Santa Ana winds were sweeping across Southern California on Friday, taking down trees, big rigs and more.

In Rancho Cucamonga, strong wind gusts toppled a large tree onto a two-story home, where a woman and her grandson were inside. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the massive root system was seen ripped from the ground.

The home was red-tagged as authorities investigated the structure of the home and removed the tree.

The strong winds were also responsible for a host of other problems in the Inland Empire, among other areas. Several overturned big rigs were reported in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. There were also many downed trees -- one of which reportedly killed two dogs.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the 15 South to the 10 East due to the potential of damaging winds flipping high profile vehicles and causing them to fall on the road below.

Near Corona, strong wind gusts knocked over a semi-truck on the 60 West. Nobody was injured.


The Santa Clarita Valley and the mountains could see anywhere between 60-70 mph wind gusts, strong enough to bring down power poles and cause other damage.

Strong Santa Ana winds slammed the city of Santa Clarita on Friday.


A downed tree in Irvine temporarily blocked an off-ramp on the 405 Freeway overnight.

The National Weather Service warned strong winds may make driving difficult for motorists on the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass and on the 10 Freeway through the San Gorgonio Pass. Drivers were urged to look out for broken tree limbs and other debris.

The wild weather comes during a high wind warning in effect from Friday morning through Saturday at 1 p.m. The warning covers most of Southern California, including Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as many mountain areas and the Santa Clarita Valley.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
