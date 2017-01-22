Thousands of people throughout Southern California were left without electricity Sunday evening as a strong storm caused power outages.At least 12,600 customers, including about 1,300 in the San Bernardino County mountain communities, were impacted, according to SoCal Edison.Crews were working to get the power back on, but some areas could not be accessed because of the severity of the winter storm, the utility said. Customers were urged not to touch downed power lines.In addition to Edison customers losing power, about 5,300 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were left without electricity.The utility service said crews were also working to restore power to affected residents.