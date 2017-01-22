WEATHER

Thousands left without power across SoCal due to strong winter storm

A rain-damaged street is shown in a Santa Clarita neighborhood on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of people throughout Southern California were left without electricity Sunday evening as a strong storm caused power outages.

At least 12,600 customers, including about 1,300 in the San Bernardino County mountain communities, were impacted, according to SoCal Edison.

Crews were working to get the power back on, but some areas could not be accessed because of the severity of the winter storm, the utility said. Customers were urged not to touch downed power lines.

In addition to Edison customers losing power, about 5,300 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were left without electricity.

The utility service said crews were also working to restore power to affected residents.
Related Topics:
weatherpower outageedisonrainsnowwinter stormstorm damageSouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Evacuation orders in effect as big storm hits SoCal
Snow prompts school closures in San Bernardino mountain areas
Massive storm brings rain, snowfall to SoCal
Evacuation orders issued as SoCal preps for massive storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Massive storm brings rain, snowfall to SoCal
United Airlines ground stop lifted following 'IT issue'
SoCal storm prompts freeway closures due to flooding
Evacuation orders in effect as big storm hits SoCal
Snow prompts school closures in San Bernardino mountain areas
Five injured in violent Santa Ana car crash
At Least 1 Dead in Shooting After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Show More
18 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura, 25, killed in car crash
Thousands gather in Expo Park for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
Thousands attend Women's March LA
Women's March creates jams on LA train system
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos