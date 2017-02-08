Three fisherman are safe and sound after their vessel caught fire, thanks to the Coast Guard.
The call for help came from aboard the boat, which was about a mile east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon. The crew member who made the call said the vessel was on fire and taking on water.
The Coast Guard sent a boat crew and helicopter aircrew, who lifted the fisherman to safety.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.
