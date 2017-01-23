Two dramatic swift-water rescues were captured on video in San Bernardino County on Sunday after a winter storm resulted in severe flooding.In the Cajon Pass, the driver of a pickup truck unsuccessfully tried to cross Swarthout Canyon Road after heavy rain transformed it into a raging river.After the motorist became stranded amid the flowing water, a search-and-rescue team used a raft to pull him to safety.Another pickup -- occupied by a toddler, a young boy and two adults -- got stuck on a washed-out road in Murrieta.Firefighters responded to Monroe Street at the 15 Freeway, where at least one of them swam out to the vehicle while attached to a safety line. The driver and passengers were helped out of the truck and pulled to higher ground.No injuries were reported in either incident.