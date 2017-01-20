#ABC7EYEWITNESS

VIDEO: Tree nearly crushes van in La Habra
It was a close call in La Habra after a tree nearly struck a moving vehicle as a severe storm moved through the region. (Jake Coutts)

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
Terrifying video shows a tree nearly crushing a moving vehicle in La Habra on Friday.

The video shows a van driving down a flooded street when a tree beings to tip toward the road.

The driver quickly notices the falling tree and brakes at the last second just before striking the tree.

MORE: SoCal storm brings power outages, flooding, mudslides and traffic messes

Viewer Jake Coutts shared the video with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Storm pounds SoCal on inauguration day

The second of three storms sweep through Southern California on Friday, wreaking havoc as it caused flash floods, rockslides, debris flows and knocked down numerous trees.

The storm also knocked out power to at least 10,000 customers in Los Angeles, according to the LA Department of Water and Power.

Several homeless people had to be rescued by crews near flooded homeless encampments in the area.
