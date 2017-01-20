LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --Terrifying video shows a tree nearly crushing a moving vehicle in La Habra on Friday.
The video shows a van driving down a flooded street when a tree beings to tip toward the road.
The driver quickly notices the falling tree and brakes at the last second just before striking the tree.
Viewer Jake Coutts shared the video with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on Instagram.
The second of three storms sweep through Southern California on Friday, wreaking havoc as it caused flash floods, rockslides, debris flows and knocked down numerous trees.
The storm also knocked out power to at least 10,000 customers in Los Angeles, according to the LA Department of Water and Power.
Several homeless people had to be rescued by crews near flooded homeless encampments in the area.