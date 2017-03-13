WEATHER

Watch this moose run down the slopes in Colorado

EMBED </>More News Videos

Run moose run! (cherbearox/Instagram)

This moose channeled its inner Forrest Gump and decided to go for a little run.

Instagram user @cherbearox shared hilarious footage of a moose running down the slopes at a ski resort in Breckenridge, Colo. The video has been viewed over 11,000 times.

"I just was too scared to slow down while clipped in my board! I wasn't sure if he was chasing me haha so once I went left and he went straight I slowed down and stopped," the Instagram user wrote.
Related Topics:
weatherwild animalsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Monday
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Iconic 'Azure Window' rock falls into the sea
Tips for getting your car unstuck from the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match
Long Beach congressman to address health care, immigration at town hall
6-year-old gives up birthday party to feed homeless instead
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
Elderly woman dies in Hollywood apartment fire
Show More
School apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
South LA hit-and-run driver sought; woman in critical condition
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have evidence to support wiretapping claim
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
More News
Top Video
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
More Video