Boise workers move massive century-old sequoia tree to new location

A 10-story-tall sequoia was moved in Boise, Idaho over the weekend. (Twitter/Anita Kissée via Storyful)

A 10-story-tall tree was moved about a quarter of a mile in Boise, Idaho over the weekend.

The tree was originally planted from a seed sent by naturalist John Muir in 1912. St. Luke's Health System paid $300,000 to move the sequoia to Fort Boise Park to make room for an expansion.

Experts told ABC affiliate KIVI that if the transplant was successful, the tree could be around for another 400 years.

Onlookers who came to watch the move were impressed.

"I am amazed: That's the biggest tree I've ever seen ever picked up and transplanted," Boise resident Christian Schaffeld told AP. "It's a service to the City of Trees that kind of epitomizes Boise."
