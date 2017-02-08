Weather forecast for Southern California on Thursday

A ridge of high pressure will result in sunshine and warm temperatures across the Southland on Thursday.The pleasant conditions will give way to rain on Friday, with up to 2 inches of precipitation falling in some areas.In Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday, clouds will be displaced by sunny skies amid a high temperature of 73 degrees. The low will be 58 degrees.Similarly mild conditions will be seen in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where the high will reach 74 degrees before falling to a low of 55.Beach residents can expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Waves of 2-to-4 feet will occur as the high temperature rises to 69 degrees. The low will be 55 degrees.In the mountain areas, look for clouds early in the day and subsequent sunshine. The high temperature will be 60 degrees before plummeting to a low of 34 degrees.Warm and breezy conditions are on tap for the deserts, where the high will climb to 73 degrees and the low temperature will be 51 degrees.