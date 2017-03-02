WEATHER

What is the EF-Scale?

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Enhanced Fujita scale looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength. (AccuWeather)

Measuring the strength of a tornado can be difficult based on sight alone, and weather instruments could easily be damaged by the strong winds.

The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF-Scale) looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength.

The EF-Scale ranges from 0-5. EF-0 to EF-1 tornadoes cause light to moderate damage, breaking windows and branches, according to AccuWeather.

EF-2 to EF-3 tornadoes can cause roofs to be torn off houses and cars and trains to be lifted and overturned.

EF-4 to EF-5 tornadoes are the most severe. According to AccuWeather, entire neighborhoods can be leveled and cars can be thrown up to 300 feet by these twisters.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadostormwindrainhail
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast for Thursday
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
California snowpack nears record depths
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
More Weather
Top Stories
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
1 hospitalized in shooting outside Pomona Jack in the Box
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
Lamborghini Aventador S unveiled in Beverly Hills
Show More
Suspect shot in Pomona officer-involved shooting
AG Sessions didn't disclose 2016 Russian contacts during confirmation
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
San Gabriel burglary suspects flee in chase up to 120 mph
Former deputy testifies against ex-Sheriff Baca
More News
Top Video
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Suspect shot in Pomona officer-involved shooting
Lamborghini Aventador S unveiled in Beverly Hills
More Video