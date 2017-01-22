Big Bear Elementary School

Baldwin Lake Elementary School

Fallsvale Elementary School

North Shore Elementary School

Big Bear Middle School

Big Bear High School

Chautauqua High School

2-6 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet

6-12 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet

10-20 inches between 6,000 and 7,000 feet

20 or more inches for elevations above 7,000 feet

During the wet and messy Sunday rainstorm, San Bernardino County mountains were getting blasted by raging winds and serious downpours, and residents up top were bracing for more snow on the way.Though temps were too warm for rainfall to turn to snow in the lower areas of the mountains, travelers driving up to Big Bear were required to chain up before reaching the Forest Falls area."When it's raining this hard, then up in the mountains it's snowing hard. It causes a lot of problems on the road, even though it causes a lot of fun on the hill," said Brian Merrill, a chains installer.In Big Bear, Snow Summit received 6-8 inches of snow on Sunday and 16 inches in the last 48 hours. They were expecting more snow in the forecast overnight.The Bear Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County announced all schools within its area would be closed Monday due to severe snow conditions.Fast-moving winds were causing dangerous conditions at mountain resorts and for residents in the community.The pile-up of severe weather prompted several school closures. The Bear Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County announced all campuses within its area would be closed Monday due to severe snow conditions.The following schools will be closed:The district said in a statement the decision to close the schools is made on a day-to-day basis based on weather conditions and reports. District officials could also close the schools for more days, depending on conditions.Weather reports predicted as much as 20 feet of snow could fall in the highest elevations.Here are the predicted amounts for certain areas:In addition to school closures for the areas, portions of State Route 158 were closed and drivers were urged to chain car tires because of the treacherous road conditions.