Winds knock out power to 13,000 in LA

The high winds Monday knocked down trees and took out power to about 13,000 customers in parts of Los Angeles, officials said.City utility crews were working to restore electricity. The Department of Water and Power estimated full restoration might not come until 4 a.m.Neighborhoods most affected by power outages included Valley Village, Mid-City and Hollywood."Crews will work through the night to get power restored to all customers affected by today's strong winds," the DWP tweeted. "Thanks for ur patience."The winds also knocked down trees throughout Southern California and sparked a small fire in Hancock Park, among other damage.