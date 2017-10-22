Westlake carport fire chars 3 vehicles underneath apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire raced through a carport in Westlake, damaging three vehicles Sunday morning. (KABC)

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fire raced through a carport in Westlake, damaging three vehicles Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. along the 400 block of South Occidental Boulevard.

The carport is underneath a three-floor, 28-unit apartment building.

Smoke entered one of the apartments, but firefighters prevented the flames from reaching any units, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters moved swiftly, putting out the blaze in approximately 26 minutes.

The residents were shaken up, but no one was hurt.

Gabriel Blackson said he was able to save his van thanks to a young neighbor.

"There's a little girl who lives under this door. She said fire, fire, fire! Then I said, 'Where's the fire?' And then she said, 'In the garage,'" Blackson said. "I went back to my apartment and get my keys and then I called my son to come outside. So I was able to move my van."

The cause of the fire and the cost of the damage are still being determined.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firecar fireapartmentfirefighterslos angeles fire departmentWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
Body found buried in Crestline cave identified
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Convicted Yucaipa sex offender arrested again
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip in Monrovia pool
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Show More
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
2 killed in La Puente shooting
5 former presidents raise funds for hurricane relief
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
Dodgers to face Houston Astros in World Series
More News
Top Video
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
More Video