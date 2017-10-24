Wind-driven brush fire in Ventura 50 percent contained, fire officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire that started near Highway 33 in west Ventura prompted the evacuation of an area school Tuesday. (KABC)

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire that started near Highway 33 in west Ventura prompted the evacuation of an area school and the closure of Highway 33 in both directions Tuesday.

Initial reports estimated the fire, dubbed the "Vista Fire," at two acres, before several spot fires were sparked by windy conditions, spreading the blaze to approximately 117 acres.

The blaze was 50 percent contained by 7:10 p.m., according to fire officials.

According to Ventura County fire officials, there had been a possible threat earlier to Casitas Pass. The school that was voluntarily evacuated was Teen Challenge at 6790 N. Ventura Ave.

Highway 33 northbound and southbound were closed at Casitas Vista and Sulfur Mountain, respectively. Santa Ana Road was also closed in both directions but has since reopened, according to Ventura County fire officials.

A power outage triggered by the fire was affecting 3,300 people near Stanley and Ventura roads, fire officials said.

Large aircraft were fighting the fire along with more than 200 firefighters who planned to continue their efforts through the night.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush fireVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, OC hacked
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
210 and 15 freeways reopen after brush fire in Rancho Cucamonga
Dodgers memorabilia collection in SoCal may be world's largest
Southland continues to bake amid scorching temps
Show More
A look at L.A. in 1988, the Dodgers' last World Series
Dodgers World Series: Tips to beat traffic
LAFD issues citywide red flag alert amid fire danger
Dodger legend Steve Garvey gives team World Series advice
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
More News
Top Video
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, OC hacked
210 and 15 freeways reopen after brush fire in Rancho Cucamonga
Dodgers memorabilia collection in SoCal may be world's largest
More Video