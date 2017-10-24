Wind-driven brush fire in Ventura 50 percent contained, fire officials say

A brush fire that started near Highway 33 in west Ventura prompted the evacuation of an area school and the closure of Highway 33 in both directions Tuesday.Initial reports estimated the fire, dubbed the "Vista Fire," at two acres, before several spot fires were sparked by windy conditions, spreading the blaze to approximately 117 acres.The blaze was 50 percent contained by 7:10 p.m., according to fire officials.According to Ventura County fire officials, there had been a possible threat earlier to Casitas Pass. The school that was voluntarily evacuated was Teen Challenge at 6790 N. Ventura Ave.Highway 33 northbound and southbound were closed at Casitas Vista and Sulfur Mountain, respectively. Santa Ana Road was also closed in both directions but has since reopened, according to Ventura County fire officials.A power outage triggered by the fire was affecting 3,300 people near Stanley and Ventura roads, fire officials said.Large aircraft were fighting the fire along with more than 200 firefighters who planned to continue their efforts through the night.