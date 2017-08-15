Woman, 50, stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton

A man in his 30s was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and injuring her boyfriend in Fullerton.Fullerton police dispatch received a 911 call at around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday regarding a woman who was screaming that she had been stabbed.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen outside of an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Pritchard Avenue.Investigators also found the woman's 75-year-old boyfriend at the scene suffering from a stab wound to his arm.Both victims were transported to local trauma centers. The woman was pronounced dead, and the man was listed in serious condition.The suspect had fled upon the officers' arrival.Upon investigation, officers learned that the suspect was the son of the slain woman. He lived with his mother, her boyfriend, and the suspect's adult sister.At some point Monday evening, the suspect and his sister got into an argument. The suspect returned to his bedroom and closed the door. His mother tried speaking with the suspect through his bedroom door, which he refused to open, police said.When the suspect finally did open the door, he came out with a knife in his hand. He immediately stabbed his mother in the abdomen and her boyfriend in the arm, and then he fled, police said.Officers located the suspect and what is believed to be the murder weapon nearby. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Fullerton City Jail.The identities of those involved in this incident were not immediately released. If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact Detective Magliano at (714) 738-6753. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.