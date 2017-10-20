SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --A 21-year-old woman from Canyon Country has been charged with the drunk-driving killing of a 37-year-old mother of six in Santa Clarita.
Prosecutors say Alexia Alilah Cina was driving fast with a .08 percent blood-alcohol content when her car hit the center median and crashed into a vehicle driving on the other side of the road.
The victim in the other car, Katie Snyder Evans, was driving home from visiting her newborn premature twins in the hospital.
The crash happened late Friday, Oct. 6 on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.
Cina faces one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.
Bail was set at $2.1 million. If convicted, Cina faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 years to life in state prison.
Evans left behind her husband, the newborn twins and four other children, ages 12, 11, 9 and 2.
To donate to the Evans family, visit: https://www.youcaring.com/jacobevans-973491