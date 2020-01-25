ABC7 has your chance to win Genesis Invitational Clubhouse tickets!
Watch Sunday Night Sports this weekend for the "Secret Code" and a chance to win a 4-pack of Genesis Invitational Clubhouse tickets!
January 26th at 11:35p on ABC7.
Join Tiger Woods and golf's greats at Riviera for The Genesis Invitational. Golf elevated at LA's PGA TOUR event February 10-16. Tiger Woods is the official tournament host and will headline an invite-only field of 120 of the world's top ranked golfers! Current commitments include tournament host Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, JB Holmes, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, John Rahm. And, 2020 marks the first year the tournament has invitational status.
Parents, check out the new Genesis Invitational new Kids Club. Kids 15 and younger will receive complimentary tickets along with year-round membership benefits.
For tickets and more information visit https://genesisinvitational.com/
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 1/26/20 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e2610802425be24579d5ea6f4012f9eb.pdf . Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/qYpnihe
