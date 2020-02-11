ABC7 has your tickets to see the World's Largest Display of LEGO art!

Watch Localish LA for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win tickets February 23 at 6:30p on ABC7!
The Art of the Brick, a captivating exhibition featuring more than 100 works of art created from over one million LEGO bricks by contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, opens February 28, 2020 at the California Science Center. The collection features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces such as Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. In addition, Nathan Sawaya created a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton (comprised of over 80,000 LEGO bricks) that guests will be able to walk under and come face-to-face with a giant LEGO skull. Also on display will be the fan favorite, Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity.
Visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/exhibits/the-art-of-the-brick for tickets and details.
