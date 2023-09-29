Helpful Honda honors Pomona bookstore that highlights Latino authors

"It's empowering for students and children, especially Latino students, to see that they're reflected in the cover of books, that their stories matter." Café con Libros in Pomona is more than just a local bookstore. It's a space where Latinos can feel inspired and empowered by their culture.

To celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, ABC7 teamed up with Helpful Honda to support the beloved bookstore.

"I didn't discover Latino authors until I was in college, and that's too long. So it's empowering for students and children, especially Latino students, to see that they're reflected in the cover of books, that their stories matter," said Patricia DeRobles, co-founder of Café Con Libros.