A local teacher and her STEM students get a big surprise in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and we've been asking viewers to tell us how we can recognize someone special who is making a difference in their community.
The SoCal Honda Dealers have stepped in to help us surprise a teacher and her class at Jefferson Elementary School in Corona.
Nely Ceja teaches kindergarten and has some English language learners in her classroom. They were surprised this week with carts and carts filled with all the materials she needs to teach her STEM program.
The SoCal Helpful Honda team brought iPads, science kits, kid friendly microscopes, interactive toys and books for every child in the classroom to use.
Ceja was stunned.
"When they walked in with all the things for my students, I thought - oh my gosh, is this real? I couldn't believe it. This is life changing for them," she said. "Our students are learning a second language and second language learners, they need to have all these great tools."
The kids couldn't wait to get a look at all the cool things they will use to help them learn science, technology, engineering and math.
Jefferson Elementary's Principal Alejandro Vasquez said, "Our school is primarily made up of Hispanic students, basically 98 percent of our students are of Hispanic origin. So this is the perfect opportunity for our students to be recognized a contributing culture to our country."
Ceja said she's grateful for the big gift and thankful her students will have the tools they need to succeed.
To nominate someone for a Random Act of Helpfulness go to https://www.socalhondadealers.com/help-me-honda.
