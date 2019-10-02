Young Folklorico dancers in Sun Valley get brand new costumes

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC7 has been asking viewers to tell us how we can recognize someone doing something special in the community. And the SoCal Honda Dealers have stepped in to help.They surprised young dancers in teacher Jazmin Garcia's Folklorico class at Byrd Middle School in Sun Valley with a gift that left the whole class stunned.The students were shocked to find out that their teacher had written in asking for help to get new performance costumes for the troupe.In a random act of helpfulness, the folks from Honda came into class and wheeled in rack after rack of brand new Folklorico costumes, plus fans and shoes for the whole class."When he came in, and I saw the helpful Honda people, I thought - wow, this only happens on TV shows and on TV! I never honestly thought this would happen to me. It's wonderful," said Cali Padilla, an 8th grader.Garcia, who teaches the Baile Folklorico class, was so happy to see the smiles on her students' faces."That was amazing," she said. "I really wanted them to be surprised. I've been keeping it secret for a very, very long time, so I was waiting for today."As the dancers tried on the beautiful, authentic costumes, Garcia explained the huge impact this gift has for them."A lot of the students we serve here come from low-income families, so it was really hard having to start something like this, and then having to ask parents to purchase, because they are obviously a little more expensive, and budgeting is limited for a free program," Garcia said.The kids were so excited, they put the costumes on right away for an impromptu performance.One student enthusiastically said, "It looks like the pretty ones you see in Mexico, like when you go to those concerts. So pretty!"